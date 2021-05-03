Auto Achieves Market Cap of $52.92 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $3,624.65 or 0.06226716 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $52.92 million and $24.74 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.