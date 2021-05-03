Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s current price.

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.