AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

