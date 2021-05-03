Atotech (ATC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Atotech to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.02 million.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $21.57 on Monday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

