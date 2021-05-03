Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

