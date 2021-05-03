Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.68 million.Atlassian also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Atlassian stock traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.37. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

