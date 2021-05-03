Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.68 million.Atlassian also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.56. 3,070,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average of $225.37. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.35.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.