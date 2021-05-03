Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,780 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.32. 67,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.