Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $814,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,238,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 107,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

