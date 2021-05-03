Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.24 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.