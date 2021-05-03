Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

SPSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,835. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

