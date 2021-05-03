Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $67.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $70.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,855 shares of company stock worth $6,086,221. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

