Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

