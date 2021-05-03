Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.55. 298,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,477. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

