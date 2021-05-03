Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $537.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Astronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Astronics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

