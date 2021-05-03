AstraZeneca PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.