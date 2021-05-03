AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,715 ($100.80) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,273.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,581.06. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market cap of £101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

