Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.14

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.14 and last traded at $158.03, with a volume of 1447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.60.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

