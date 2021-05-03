Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 155,271 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 718.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,271 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

