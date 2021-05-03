Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.48 Million in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $124.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

