ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAZY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

