Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.57 ($4.63).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASCL. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Ascential stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 348.80 ($4.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,427. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 220.60 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.63.

In related news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

