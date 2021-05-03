Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 360.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Artesian Resources worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Artesian Resources news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $656,639. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

