Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,190 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Synchrony Financial worth $109,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $43.69. 200,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,516. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

