Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $260.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.40 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $106.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

