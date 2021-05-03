ARMOR Market Capitalization Tops $52.41 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $52.41 million and $3.04 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

