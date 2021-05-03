Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.47 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.