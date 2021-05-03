Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16,190.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVC opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

