Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

