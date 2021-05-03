Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $281,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 311,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,025 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,267 shares of company stock valued at $44,227,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

