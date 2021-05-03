Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,510,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

