ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

