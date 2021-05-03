ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,916,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

