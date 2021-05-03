Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.50 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $273.50 million and $5.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,029,510 coins and its circulating supply is 128,908,613 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

