Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $139,639.41 and $65.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.72 or 0.05214659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.83 or 0.01723731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.03 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00718563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.74 or 0.00579970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00076709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00426651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

