Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

NYSE:ACA traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 504,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

