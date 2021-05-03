ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $76.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

