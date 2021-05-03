Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

