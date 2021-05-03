Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

