Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

