Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APTO stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.