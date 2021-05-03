Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.76. 14,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

