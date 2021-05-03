Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

