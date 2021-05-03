Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. Apple has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

