Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

