Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,647 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 4,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 76,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 80,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

