Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $121.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

