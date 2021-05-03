Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report sales of $3.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.39 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

