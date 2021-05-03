Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 293,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

