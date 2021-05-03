Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Andes Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.