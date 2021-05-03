Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

